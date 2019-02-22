Monaco name Russian Petrov as new VP

Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco on Friday unveiled Russian businessman Oleg Petrov as the club's new vice-president, succeeding Vadim Vasilyev.
Petrov, 55, is a friend of Monaco's Russian billionaire owner, Dmitri Rybolovlev, but has no experience of running a football club.
The former soldier, who speaks fluent English, Portuguese, Spanish and Greek as well as his native Russian, has worked in large international companies in several sectors, including consumer electronics, fertiliser and diamonds, Monaco said in a statement.
"He has extensive experience in operational management and brand development in global markets."
Petrov will likely need all that business acumen as he joins a club in turmoil. French champions and Champions League semi-finalists in 2017, Monaco have since sold most of their prized assets and currently lie in the bottom three in Ligue 1.
The decision to sack title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim in October and replace him with Thierry Henry backfired spectacularly, with the Arsenal and France legend lasting just three months before being fired. Jardim was then brought back for a second spell.
"After our recent difficulties, these changes should help Monaco return to winning ways," said club president Rybolovlev.
"Our priority today is to focus on a strong finish to the season and to do everything possible to strengthen the position of the team.
