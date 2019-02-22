Monaco name Russian Petrov as new VP

strugglers on Friday unveiled Russian Oleg as the club's new vice-president, succeeding

Petrov, 55, is a friend of Monaco's Russian billionaire owner, Dmitri Rybolovlev, but has no experience of running a football club.

The former soldier, who speaks fluent English, Portuguese, Spanish and Greek as well as his native Russian, has worked in large international companies in several sectors, including consumer electronics, fertiliser and diamonds, said in a statement.

"He has extensive experience in operational management and brand development in global markets."



will likely need all that business acumen as he joins a club in turmoil. French champions and semi-finalists in 2017, have since sold most of their prized assets and currently lie in the bottom three in

The decision to in October and replace him with backfired spectacularly, with the Arsenal and legend lasting just three months before being fired. Jardim was then brought back for a second spell.

"After our recent difficulties, these changes should help Monaco return to winning ways," said club Rybolovlev.

"Our priority today is to focus on a strong finish to the season and to do everything possible to strengthen the position of the team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)