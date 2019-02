Time for global community to 'unite and act' to completely eradicate terror networks: PM Modi

Making a veiled attack on Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism, Friday said the time has come for the global community to "unite and act" to completely eradicate and their financing supply channels.

Asserting that has suffered the pain of cross-border terrorism for over 40 years, Modi said the country's endeavour towards peaceful developments has only too often been derailed by this menace.

Modi, who is in on a two-day visit to South Korea, expressed his gratitude for the host country's support to after the attack by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

Addressing the media after his talks with Moon Jae-in, Modi said that the time has come when the world, going beyond talks, should "unite and act" against terrorism.

Later, speaking at an event after receiving the prestigious Peace Prize for 2018, Modi said that while has been the victim of cross-border terrorism for over 40 years, all nations today face this grave threat which respects no borders.

"Our endeavour towards peaceful developments has only too often been derailed by cross-border terrorism," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which is accused of providing safe havens to several terror groups.

"The time has come for all those who believe in humanity to join hands, to completely eradicate terrorist networks, and their financing supply channels and counter terrorist ideology and propaganda. Only by doing so, can we replace hate with harmony, destruction with development, and transform the landscape of violence and vendetta into a postcard of peace," Modi added.

He recalled that a few months before the in 1988, an organization called was formed.

"Today, radicalisation and terrorism have become globalised and are the biggest threats to global peace and security," he said.

Modi also expressed his gratitude to Moon for his condolences and support on the attack.

"We are committed towards strengthening our bilateral and multilateral cooperation against terrorism," he said.

He said an MoU signed between and today will further take forward the counter-terrorism cooperation between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)