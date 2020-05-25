Montenegro health minister urges citizens to help keep country 'corona-free'

Montenegro's health minister has urged citizens to help keep the small Balkan country "corona-free" in the future after authorities said there are no more cases of infection at the moment.

Minister Kenan Hrapovic on Monday described the current situation in the country as a joint success of the health authorities and the citizen of Montenegro.

The Public Health Institute said Sunday that all of the 140 tests in the past 24 hours were negative and that there are no people currently reported sick with the virus.

Hrapovic said, "Responsible behaviour and joint health care will be out trump card in the days ahead so that we can remain proud bearers of the title of a corona-free country."



The Balkan country of some 620,000 people imposed strict lockdown measures to curb the outbreak. A total of 324 cases have been recorded and nine people have died.

