2 migrants on bus, train die en route in C'garh's Mahasamund

Press Trust of India  |  Mahasamund 

Two migrant workers on their

way to their home states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown died in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, officials said.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old man heading to West Bengal in a bus from Maharashtra complained of breathing problems, started vomiting and died after being rushed to a community health centre in Pithora town, said Pithora Block Medical Officer Dr Tara Agrawal.

In the second case, a 45-year-old migrant got off at Mahasamund railway station from an Odisha-bound train after his health deteriorated and died in a nearby hospital, said Dr RK Pardal, the facility's superintendent.

The samples of the two deceased as well as two more people who were with them have been sent for coronavirus testing, officials added.


First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 16:00 IST

