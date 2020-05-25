Road deaths plunge to record low in Germany during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has pushed the number of road deaths in Germany to a record monthly low.

Official figures released on Monday show 158 people died in traffic accidents in March, compared with 234 deaths in the same month last year.

The Federal Statistical Office said it was the lowest monthly death toll on Germany's roads since reunification in 1990.

Germany imposed significant restrictions on people's movements in March to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of traffic accidents in Germany sank to 166,000 in March, a 23% drop from the same month in 2019.

