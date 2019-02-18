Morari Bapu announces Rs 1 lakh for families of deceased CRPF men

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Spiritual leader Morari Bapu has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the martyred CRPF jawans in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Bapu said, "Over 40 jawans of the CRPF lost their lives in a cowardly terror attack. I pay my tributes to the martyrs."

He said he will give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the fallen sodiers and Rs 25,000 each to the injured personnel.

"On this occasion, I would request all political parties to unite and not indulge in any politics," he said.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 21:10 IST

