Morari Bapu announces Rs 1 lakh for families of deceased CRPF men

has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the martyred CRPF jawans in the recent terror attack in

In a statement issued here, said, "Over 40 jawans of the CRPF lost their lives in a cowardly terror attack. I pay my tributes to the martyrs."



He said he will give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the fallen sodiers and Rs 25,000 each to the injured personnel.

"On this occasion, I would request all political parties to unite and not indulge in any politics," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)