K C Palanisamy plea in HC for fair elections in AIADMK under EC watch

The on Monday sought response of the (EC), Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O on expelled K C Palanisamy's plea seeking directions to ensure free and fair elections in the AIADMK including removal of the two leaders from party posts.

Justice issued notice to the EC and the two top leaders of AIADMK seeking their stand on the petition of Palanisamy, who has sought that Palaniswami and be removed from the posts of respectively in the party.

Apart from that, the petition also seeks directions to the EC to de-recognise any amendment made to the party's constitution or by-laws after the demise of J in December 2016.

Palanisamy, represented by senior N Hariharan and Anwesh Madhukar, moved the high court after the EC disposed of his representation seeking the same reliefs.

The poll panel on October 31 last year, had declined to interfere with the party's functioning or appoint any of its officials to oversee the internal elections.

In his representation, he had also challenged the abolishing of the post of in the party allegedly by Palaniswami and and aleged that the two appointed themselves as without any elections.

He has raised the same issue in his plea before the high court.

