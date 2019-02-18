Jindal Stainless sets up first dedicated facility for Railways in Chennai

said Monday it has set up a dedicated facility for Railways in which will supply components to the Factory (ICF) there.

Demonstrating its robust engagement with the Indian Railways, Jindal Stainless, through its subsidiary JSL Lifestyle Ltd, commissioned its first dedicated facility for Railways in Chennai, the company said in a statement here.

The company is expecting an initial revenue of nearly Rs 100 crore annually from this facility and the revenue is expected to touch nearly Rs 300 crore annually once the enhanced capacity reaches 7,200 tonne, it said.

Spread over two acres in the Industrial Estate, Maraimalai Nagar, this new railway facility will supply high-quality components with "just-in-time" delivery to the ICF, Chennai, for production of railway coaches, it said.

The company said the facility is equipped with the state-of-the-art robotic spot welding guns which function in the most precise and consistent manner.

These automated guns complete the welding task faster, resulting in timely delivery of components with minimum distortions, it said.

The proximity of this unit to will ensure "just-in-time" deliveries for Indian Railways, and low inventory costs will help in improved cost efficiency. Earlier, these components were supplied to from the Jindal Stainless' Pathredi unit in Haryana, it added.

said: "...Our association with Railways rests upon the strong foundation of high quality, and our products have always set the benchmark. Currently, we have begun our operations with around 4,800 tonne of fabrication annually and will ramp it up to 7,200 tonnes in a couple of years."



This railway facility will produce sub-assemblies such as side-wall, roof arch, trough floor and retention tanks for ICF, These components will be used in LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) model coaches and other variants.

The operations of this railway facility will be managed by highly skilled workers with expertise in railway fabrication, the statement said.

