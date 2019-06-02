More than 3000 turn up for New Delhi leg of One Mile Run on Global Running Day

-
More than 3000 runners took part in the New Delhi leg of the 'One Mile Run' event held to celebrate the Global Running Day on Sunday.
The 'red code' weather warning in New Delhi did not deter the 3000 regular and first time runners who gathered at the Cariappa Parade Ground to take part in the early morning event.
The runners first warmed up with yoga and zumba dance before heading off for their #FirstMile race.
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla took part in the event. General Rawat also received his participation certificate from Sumariwalla.
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who was named as the City Captain of the run, could not be present as he was undergoing rehabilitation in Mumbai after his elbow surgery.
The event was a part of IAAF Run 24:1, a series of one mile races run one after the other in 24 selected cities across 15 time zones around the world. This 24-hour event started from Fiji and concluded in Los Angeles.
Participants from the Territorial Army showed up in large number after the Athletics Federation of India suggested that the event would be a good curtain raiser for the Territorial Army & Athletics Federation of India Run (TAAFI RUN) which is the official national marathon of India.
"The participants did an excellent job in spite of the heat and red code warning. We did start a little early to help the runners and the Army gave us full support both as participants and organisers. I would like to thank the thousands who ran today, many ran their very first mile today. They were incredible. They did not care about the heat, they just came to run and participate in the mile run," Sumariwalla said.
AFI was chosen by the IAAF last year to conduct 24:1 event in New Delhi on June 6. Based on the success of last year, the IAAF chose New Delhi again this year.
