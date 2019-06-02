Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh's World Cup opener

posted their highest one-day international score as ferocious hitting from and took them to 330 for six against in Sunday's match at the Oval.

Mushfiqur made 78 from 80 balls and Shakib's 75 came from 84 balls as the pair combined in a 142-run partnership.

That was Bangladesh's highest stand and set the stage to beat their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against in 2015.

won the toss and fielded, but his decision backfired badly as put his lethargic attack to the sword.

Thrashed by a 104 runs in their first match against England on Thursday, South Africa, deprived of key batsman due to a suffered in that loss, will have to score 331 to avoid a second successive defeat.

was fit to open the batting after a wrist injury, but it was who hit the first boundary, his flick off Lungi bringing a huge roar from fans who made up the majority of the crowd at the Oval, the south

Those green-shirt clad Bangladesh supporters were back on the feet as Tamim and Soumya, who hit five fours in six balls at one point, brought up their fifty partnership in just seven overs.

After conceding 27 in two overs, the barrage took its toll on Ngidi, who fielded a Tamim shot and petulantly threw at the stumps, forcing the Bangladesh opener to fend it away in self-preservation.

Moments later, trudged from the pitch, reportedly suffering from a tight hamstring.

In his first over, South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo broke the partnership with 60 on the board when he induced an edge from Tamim that was held by wicket-keeper

Soumya had made a dazzling 42 in 30 balls when his aggression got the better of him with a miscued hook off that was well caught by the diving de Kock.

With part-time bowlers Aiden Markram and JP Duminy filling in for the absent and sidelined again by a shoulder injury, South Africa's attack was hardly threatening as Shakib reached his fifty with ease.

Du Plessis was visibly frustrated, gesticulating angrily as Shakib and Mushfiqur took their partnership past a hundred runs.

delivered a desperately needed breakthrough on his 100th ODI appearance, the 40-year-old spinner breaking the 142-run stand when he bowled the sweeping Shakib.

Mushfiqur perished after a risky slog off Phehlukwayo to leave Bangladesh on 250 or five in the 43rd over.

But after going six overs without a boundary, Bangladesh finished their innings with a flourish thanks to powerful stroke-play from Mahmudullah (46 not out) and Mosaddek Hossain (26).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)