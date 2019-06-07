Abdullah bats for talks with Pakistan and domestic stakeholders on Kashmir issue

National Conference Friday called for external as well as internal dialogues to address the issue and expressed hope that the new dispensation at the Centre would use its massive mandate to usher in an era of peace in

"The resumption of talks between and will help the people of our state to live a better life free of insecurity and tension. I am hopeful that the new dispensation at the Centre will use its massive mandate to usher in an era of peace in the state.

"We in our party will continue to impress upon the central government to engage with the neighbouring country. Internally too, the Centre should initiate talks with all stakeholders," Abdullah said.

Addressing various delegations that called on him here, Abdullah said the central government had not done any thing towards bringing rapprochement and reconciliation in the state for the past five years.

"However, I am hopeful that the new dispensation at the Centre will heal the wounds of the people of the state, in particular the people of the valley. I am hopeful that the central government will start a meaningful dialogue with the neighbouring country. Such a measure will bring respite to the people living along the Line of Control and the International Border," he said.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation began its term last month.

Abdullah said protecting the unity and integrity of was the primary goal of his party, besides materialising the idea of a welfare state as enshrined in 'Naya Kashmir' -- the party's vision document.

"The primary goal of the party is to protect the territorial integrity, identity, special status and the pluralistic visage of the state. The party has always rendered immense sacrifices for the protection of the interests of our state," he said.

The said the situation was "far more perilous today" as forces that have traditionally been opposed to the special constitutional position of the state were contriving their level best to obliterate Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Constitution, that give special status to

"However, our party will not allow any such gambit to materialize...Our agenda is pretty clear and unambiguous. It is to work towards the socio-political and economic emancipation of the people of the state. Our vision of development is not impaired by the bug of fanaticism, bigotry and regionalism. We have traditionally worked for the every section of the society. We will continue to work with the same passion," he said.

Abdullah, who was re-elected from the parliamentary seat, said the need of the hour was to joint efforts for the protection of the special status of the state.

