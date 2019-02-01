Mother-daughter duo found dead in Kota

A 45-year-old woman and her daughter have been found dead in a suspected attempt here, police said Friday.

The deceased were identified as Vinita Vijay, wife of Rajendra Vijay, and daughter Palak, 18, all residents of Gurudwara Road near under station limits, they said.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants entered the victims' home after Palak's grandfather had gone to the nearby temple while her father and other relatives were at their jewelery shop on

When returned home at around 8.45 pm, he found the two bodies in pool of blood at the dining hall, while cupboards and lockers seemed to have been ransacked, and numerous items were scattered on the floor, added.

After being alerted, police personnel led by General of Police Vipin Kumar Pandey, Kota City SP Deepak Bhargav, rushed to the spot and assessed the crime scene.

The victims bore fatal injury marks and bled profusely, suggesting the crime occurred between 7.30 pm and 8.45 pm last evening, he said.

The unidentified accused escaped with the CCTV cameras installed in the house and the recording devices attached to them, officials said, adding two iron rods were recovered from the spot.

Police suspect the victims were attacked with the rods and there were no more than two perpetrators, who targeted the house to burgle it.

Based on Chandmal's report, a case under relevant sections was lodged against the unidentified accused, the said.

The list of stolen items, including jewelery and cash, was yet to be submitted by the complainant, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members Friday after post-mortem, police said.

"The motive behind the crime is likely to be loot. Investigation is underway," said

