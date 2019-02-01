Sikkim govt signs pact with Microsoft for education sector

Aiming to transform the educational landscape in the state, the government has signed a (MoU) with Microsoft, officials said.

Minister for Human Resource Development RB Subba said the was committed to harnessing the power of technology to transform and core sectors and partnering with Microsoft was a much-needed step to help prepare the future generation.

He said the government's vision was to make the youth future-ready and Microsoft was an able partner for transformational initiatives.

Additional Chief Secretary, HRD Department, GP Upadhyaya said the role of in the laptop distribution scheme to students in was managed at a reasonable budget which led to the furthering of ties with the

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft would support the state in integrating IT content in the state board curriculum and build student capacity besides building capacity through Educator Network and Innovative Educator Program.

Two schools in the state will be identified and adopted for implementing the plan.

The teachers and students will be trained on Microsofts curriculum on creative coding and gaming through apps, robotics, entrepreneurship and tools for collaboration, creativity and communication, he said.

The training will be imparted through workshops at these schools as well as to equip them with to counter real-life challenges.

