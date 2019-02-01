Loom Solar Aims to Become India's No. 1 Solar Brand and a 100 Crore Revenue Company by 2020

/ -- A solar marketplace based out of Faridabad, turns one year old today. Sharing the highlights of its journey, Amol Anand, Co-founder, said, "We are on the right direction to become India's most popular brand in solar by 2020. More than a million people have viewed us on We have added 500 solar entrepreneurs, 2,000 homes are solar powered by us and as the summer is coming up, we have started getting more than 300 enquiries to make homes, shops and offices solar powered every day. Our future looks promising. We are targeting to achieve sales revenue of 100 crore by 2020."



Loom Solar becomes a product company by launching solar photo voltaic module and solar panel stand. The Solar PV modules are made of latest technology. It is a mono crystalline panel that generates power in cloudy weather and low light. It offers solar PV modules from 10 watts to 340 watts. The solar panel stand is made of galvanized iron for long-lasting usage. This portable solar panel stand features a universal design to hold any make and size of solar panels.

The panels comes with a 25 years warranty, 5 Bus bar technology PID resistant and is RoHS compliant which means the components used in PV modules will not impact human life. The technology offered is rarely available to Indian consumers. At present, Loom Solar ships more than 1 MW Solar Panels to across 700 cities in

Loom solar is most searched brand on today, the is more than traditional brand such as Su-Kam and Recently, it got covered among top 10 solar companies in by ELE times - an electronic new magazine.

About Loom Solar:



It hosts India's premium on its website: and offers such as solar panels, inverters batteries for top brands with along with government approvals and promised delivery within three days. It is an IS0 9001-2015 certified organization for caring customers and is recognized as a start-up firm by the Govt. of

