Farmer injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

A 27-year-old was injured when a wild boar attacked him at Badatubi village in Odisha's district Friday.

The man, identified as Gobind Mandal, was taken to a local hospital in an unconscious state with wounds on his right thigh and back.

He was shifted to district headquarter hospital at and then to and Hospital in Cuttack.

"Mandal is now out of danger," hospital sources said in Cuttack.

The man was engaged in farming when the wild boar attacked him.

The village is close to mangrove forest areas and animals often stray into the village from the forest, a forest said.

"The forest department has formed two night vigil squads to drive away the wild boar and asked the villagers to stay indoors at night," the said.

The forest department is bearing the cost of his treatment and will provide an ex-gratia compensation to his family, he said.

