MoU inked for new innovations in fight against TB

An international body and a Trusts-backed collaboration have signed an MoU to accelerate the roll-out of new, people-centred innovations in the fight against (TB) in and other countries.

has set a target for complete elimination of (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030.

The and the Health Fund (IHF) signed an MoU during the former's board meeting in Geneva,

The MoU will focus on joint advocacy and knowledge-sharing to increase access to for people affected by the infectious disease in India and other high-burden countries by modernising how and where TB are provided,



It will also support start-ups and, small and medium enterprises, from India, developing new, people-centred TB innovations, and identifying public and private sector donors and investors to support the initiatives.

"There is an unbelievable amount of coming from India, and the strongly believes that we need to do whatever we can to get these innovations to the people who need them, not only in India but to the world," said Lucica Ditiu, executive director,

The of the IHF, Manoj Kumar, said: "The vision of a TB-free world by 2030, and India by 2025, is as promising as it is challenging. We need to think bolder, take risks, and invest in disruptive innovations, that can accelerate TB elimination in a non-linear manner. Solutions that are validated and scaled up in India have the potential to catalyse elimination of the disease across the world."



The Stop TB Partnership is an international body which aims to eradicate

The IHF is a collaborative initiative, seeded by the Trusts, which seeks to eradicate TB by 2025 and malaria by 2030 from India.

