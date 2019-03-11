MP: 20-year-old man held for raping schoolgirl in Jhabua

A 20-year-old man was Monday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

Accused Raju Ninama had Saturday told the 13-year-old girl, a Class VII student and inmate of a hostel here, that her father wanted to talk to her, of station said.

"Since the accused was known to the victim, she rode pillion on his motorcycle on Saturday. However, Ninama took the victim to his uncle's house and raped her," the said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code, Chrate said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)