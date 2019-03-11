Porters at APMCs on strike in MP

-
ALSO READ
Hi-tech system for hiring pony, porter and palanquin services for Vaishno Devi pilgrims
Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express from Feb 22
Cabinet approves VC's post for National Rail & Transport Institute
Train 18 crosses 180 kmph speed limit during trial run
SR successfully conducts trial run of 'road railer'
-
Porters working at 250 agriculture produce marketing committees in Madhya Pradesh Monday went on indefinite strike to protest against carrying bags weighing above 50 kgs, which they said is a violation of labour norms.
MP Hammal Tulavati Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, the main organisation of porters, has threatened to boycott upcoming general elections, if their demand is not met.
"According to a two-year-old order of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing (Mandi) Board, a porter is forbidden to carry gunny bags weighing more than 50 kgs as per the international labour working standards. Henceforth, we won't lift heavier bags," said MP Hammal Tulavati Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor Raju Prajapati.
Prajapati has threatened to appeal to 30 lakh-odd porters to not participate in elections, if their demand is not met.
He claimed the state government has failed to implement the assurances it had given earlier when porters had struck work.
Porters at 12 places including Indore, Bhopal, Shajapur, Ujjain and Dewas, have gone on strike, Prajapati added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU