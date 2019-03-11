Porters at APMCs on strike in MP

Porters working at 250 agriculture produce marketing committees in Madhya Pradesh Monday went on indefinite strike to protest against carrying bags weighing above 50 kgs, which they said is a violation of labour norms.

Hammal Tulavati Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, the main organisation of porters, has threatened to boycott upcoming general elections, if their demand is not met.

"According to a two-year-old order of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing (Mandi) Board, a is forbidden to carry gunny bags weighing more than 50 as per the international labour working standards. Henceforth, we won't lift heavier bags," said Hammal Tulavati Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor

Prajapati has threatened to appeal to 30 lakh-odd porters to not participate in elections, if their demand is not met.

He claimed the has failed to implement the assurances it had given earlier when porters had struck work.

Porters at 12 places including Indore, Bhopal, Shajapur, and Dewas, have gone on strike, Prajapati added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)