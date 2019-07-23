MP Assembly hails successful launch of 'Chandrayan-2'

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tuesday hailed the successful launch of India's second lunar mission "Chandrayan-2".

Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati congratulated scientists Himanshu Shukla and Megha Bhatt, who hailed from Mandsaur and Katni districts of the state, respectively, for being part of the mission.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath of Congress said Shukla and Bhatt have made Madhya Pradesh proud by being part of the mission.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava of the BJP said the House and the country felt proud of the second lunar mission.

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the uncharted south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)