MP: Cong leader suffers heart attack at counting centre, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Sehore 

A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting center at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh Thursday.

Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway.

He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Thakur was an "energetic, hard-working and friendly person".

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Thakur.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 16:11 IST

