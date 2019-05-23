MP: Cong leader suffers heart attack at counting centre, dies

-
ALSO READ
MP cabinet ministers to take oath on Dec 25
67% vote in MP, 70% in Chhindwara by-poll (Fourth Lead)
MP polls: 3 election officers die of cardiac arrest
Cong's Kamal Nath in Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form MP govt
Chhattisgarh guv invites CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel to take oath of office
-
A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting center at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh Thursday.
Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway.
He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Thakur was an "energetic, hard-working and friendly person".
Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU