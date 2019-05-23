JUST IN
Kirron Kher leading in Chandigarh LS seat

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher is heading for a second consecutive term as MP from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per trends available from the EC office.

Kher is leading over her nearest rival Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress by a margin of 7,948 votes.

Bansal, the four-time MP, had lost to Kher in 2014.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 16:11 IST

