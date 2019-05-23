China seeks Asian neighbors' support in trade fight with US

is seeking support from and from its Central Asian neighbours in its escalating fight with the U.S., while also stepping up protests against moves to penalize its sector.

Speaking Wednesday at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan, said representatives of the eight-nation grouping had expressed "broad support" for China's position.

In comments reported Thursday, Wang reiterated China's stance that it would never accept unequal trading arrangements.

will match "extreme pressure" from the U.S. with its own measures, he said in remarks posted on the ministry's website.

The trade frictions have "aroused great concern from the international community," Wang said.

"I stress to everyone that China's actions are not just about preserving our own legitimate rights and interests but also to maintain the norms of international relations and safeguard the international free trading system."



A security group dominated by and Beijing, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization also includes Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and

Several other countries are observer states and dialogue partners.

Wang's comments show how attempting to global opinion in its favour.

has already responded to Trump's hikes on USD 250 billion of Chinese imports by slapping penalties on USD 110 billion of American goods. Based on last year's trade, that leaves about USD 45 billion in imports from the U.S.

They include and other critical inputs needed by fledgling Chinese tech industries.

has hinted it could also leverage its role as the main global supplier of rare earths used in smartphones, lightweight magnets, batteries and other components to slap back. It could also target and other companies that rely on Chinese and sales.

So far, though, has sought to win sympathy and support by burnishing its credentials as a rules-abiding member of the

China's lashed out Thursday at an order by the that will cut access for Chinese companies such as to advanced American and other components.

The move, to take effect after a 90-day grace period, constitutes the use of "American national power to suppress Chinese companies," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

This "not only seriously disrupts regular business cooperation between the sides' enterprises, but also seriously threatens the security of the global industrial supply chain."



The has singled out Huawei, accusing it of posing a security threat. As a result, U.S. allies and their companies increasingly have put cooperation with the company on hold.

On Wednesday, Britain's and and Japan's and said they were pausing the launch of smartphones, including some that can be used on next generation mobile networks, amid uncertainty about the devices from the world's No. 2 maker.

A security group dominated by and Beijing, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization also includes Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Several other countries are observer states and dialogue partners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)