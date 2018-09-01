MP family court summons Narayan Sai on November 20

The estranged wife of Narayan Sai,



son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, approached a local family court Saturday, urging it to order him to pay her



Rs 4 lakh as maintenance expenses.

Janaki Harpalani (41), who lives here, had filed a case in the family court in which she accused of having mentally harassed her. She said the man also had illegitimate relations with other women.

Her lawyer, Rohit Yadav, told reporters that has issued summons to to appear before it on November 20.

Earlier, on January 17 this year, the court had ordered to pay his wife a monthly maintenance amount of



Rs 50,000 besides the case fee of Rs 1,000.

However, he has not paid this maintenance amount for the past eight months, the said.

Yadav said Harpalani had separated from Sai long back.

Sai and Asaram are lodged in jail after being accused of rape, the latter having been convicted and sentenced to life in jail by a in April this year.

Sai is currently lodged in in Gujarat's district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)