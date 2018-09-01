JUST IN
30 merrymakers rescued from island in Betwa river

Press Trust of India  |  Tikamgarh (MP) 

Police rescued 30 picnickers trapped on an island in the Betwa river near the tourist town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh Saturday morning.

Orchha Police Station in-charge Virendra Singh Chouhan said a group of 30 persons from the town had gone to the island for a picnic.

They got stranded there when the water level surged suddenly, he said.

Police rescued them by using a motorboat, he said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:50 IST

