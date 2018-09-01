30 merrymakers rescued from island in Betwa river

-
-
Police rescued 30 picnickers trapped on an island in the Betwa river near the tourist town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh Saturday morning.
Orchha Police Station in-charge Virendra Singh Chouhan said a group of 30 persons from the town had gone to the island for a picnic.
They got stranded there when the water level surged suddenly, he said.
Police rescued them by using a motorboat, he said.
