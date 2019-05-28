MP gears up for rehab of people if mega dam fills to capacity

Anticipating that the Sardar Sarovar Dam in would be filled to 138.68 metre full reservoir level (FRL) in case of bountiful rains, the Madhya Pradesh government Tuesday began taking steps to ensure safety of the people likely to affected due to it in the state.

In this connection, Narmada Valley Development and held a meeting here, a government release said.

Baghel told officials to step up housing, drinking water, road and other facilities for dam oustees in Barwani and Dhar districts by June 20, it added.

said if it rains bountifully in the coming monsoon season, the mega dam would be filled to FRL.

In such a situation, there is a need to take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the people living in the catchment area of the in Dhar and Barwani districts, the release said.

The dam has been built on the in Gujarat, Four states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and - receive water and supplied from the dam.

