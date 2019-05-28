MP gears up for rehab of people if mega dam fills to capacity

-
Anticipating that the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat would be filled to 138.68 metre full reservoir level (FRL) in case of bountiful rains, the Madhya Pradesh government Tuesday began taking steps to ensure safety of the people likely to affected due to it in the state.
In this connection, Narmada Valley Development and Rehabilitation Minister Surendra Singh Baghel held a meeting here, a government release said.
Baghel told officials to step up housing, drinking water, road and other facilities for dam oustees in Barwani and Dhar districts by June 20, it added.
NVD Authority Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said if it rains bountifully in the coming monsoon season, the mega dam would be filled to FRL.
In such a situation, there is a need to take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the people living in the catchment area of the river Narmada in Dhar and Barwani districts, the release said.
The dam has been built on the Narmada river in Gujarat, Four states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Rajasthan - receive water and electricity supplied from the dam.
