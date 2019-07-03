MP govt issues orders for 10% general category EWS quota

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh Tuesday issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category in jobs and education, an official said.

A proposal to provide the quota was approved by the state Cabinet on June 26.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), General Administration Department (GAD), PC Meena stated that family income of an eligible candidate should not exceed Rs 8 lakh annually.

The family should not own more than five acres of agricultural land or a house measuring more than 1200 square feet in municipal corporation limits, it said.

The order further stated that the size limit for the house would be 1500 square feet in municipality areas and 1800 square feet in Nagar Panchayat areas.

The certificate of income and property would be issued by tehsildar and equivalent officers, it stated.

The Union government had earlier this year introduced 10 per cent quota for EWS in the general category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)