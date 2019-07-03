School principal killed by hushand in her office

A 51-year-old principal of a government school was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband in her office in Maharashtra's Gondia district Tuesday, police said.

Pratibha Dongre, the deceased, worked as principal of the zilla parishad school at Irritola in the district, police said.

Around 11.15 am Tuesday, Dilip Dongre, her husband, entered into her cabin and allegedly attacked her with an axe following a heated argument, killing her on the spot, said a senior police official.

He then fled from the spot.

Dilip was a drunkard, and he used to harass Pratibha for money, he said, adding that the two were living separately since January.

Police have launched a manhunt for Dilip, the official added.

