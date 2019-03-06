MP govt raises OBC reservation limit; to implement EWS quota

The government has decided to raise the reservation limit for OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent and also implement quota for the poor among the general category, announced Wednesday.

Nath made the announcement about the quota benefits in government jobs and education at a function here and comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The will raise the reservation for OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent and also provide 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category (upper castes) in government jobs," he said.

He was addressing a programme to distribute certificates to the beneficiaries of Yojna (farmers loan waiver scheme).

After the Centre implemented 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, the government in the state had announced to form a committee to work out modalities for implementing the quota.

Nath said his government is working for the welfare of farmers and youths ever since he took charge 70 days ago.

The loan waiver scheme will eventually benefit a total of 50 lakh peasants in the state, he added.

