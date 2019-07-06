MP govt to extend AePDS in 18 districts

The Madhya Pradesh government is extending the Aadhaar-Enabled Public Distribution System (AePDS) in 18 districts of the state, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradumn Singh Tomar said Saturday.

In future, the AePDS will cover all the 51 districts in the state, which will benefit over 5.46 crore people.

The project is being extended after its successful run in Dewas district.

"After Dewas, the state government is extending the AePDS in 18 districts, which would enable people to buy ration from any PDS shop in their respective area," Tomar said while addressing a press conference.

About the future expansion of the project, he said that since the data of beneficiaries would be available on server, it can be seen on 7000 shops across 18 districts, which will enable the beneficiaries to purchase ration from any shop.

The minister said the move would also increase competitiveness among PDS shops.

