Slain Congress leader cremated in Faridabad

Slain Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was cremated Friday, hours after party workers staged a protest at a local hospital over the alleged delay in handing over the body.

Police handed over the body to relatives after 3 pm when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to the town concluded.

State Congress president Ashok Tanwar, along with other party leaders, was present during the cremation at Sector 8 here.

Vikas Chaudhary, a Haryana Congress spokesman, was shot dead Thursday at a gym's parking lot. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers wearing black arm bands had demonstrated at BK Hospital, demanding that the body of the slain party leader be handed over to them immediately.

The party workers claimed that the body was not handed over to them as the Haryana Chief Minister was in the town.

A large number of party workers gathered at the hospital in the morning, led by state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, Palwal MLA Karan Dalal and Tigaon legislator Lalit Nagar.

Congress leader Baljit Kaushik said the party workers were confined to the hospital when they went there to take the body in the morning.

A police spokesperson said the Congress workers tried to leave the hospital premises wearing black arm bands and holding placards, resulting in a scuffle with the security personnel deployed there.

He said the main gate of the hospital was sealed following the incident.

DSP NIT Vij said police was deployed at the main gate of the hospital to prevent the blocking of the road by the Congress workers and prevent any untoward incident as the Chief Minister was in Faridabad.

Commenting on the issue, state Congress chief said the BJP government in the state was using the police force to muzzle their voice.

The slain Congress leader's brother, Gaurav, too asked as to why the body was not being handed over to them.

