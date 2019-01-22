MP: Kin of BJP leader killed last week start hunger strike

The kin of a local BJP leader who was shot dead last week started a hunger strike here Tuesday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.
Prahlad Bandhawar, BJP leader and chairman of the Mandsaur Municipal Council, was shot dead on January 17 here.
Arrested accused Manish Bairagi had claimed before reporters earlier that he killed Bandhawar as the latter had not paid Rs 25,000 for hoardings put up during the 2014 Mandsaur civic polls.
The deceased's nephews, Sonu Bandhawar and Ajay Rathore, launched their protest at Azad Crossing in front of Clock Tower here.
The two said they did not believe the police version of the incident and demanded a CBI probe.
