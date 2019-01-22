JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre wants to share profits but shifted burden of loss on Del govt: Kejriwal on Metro Ph IV

No harm in spending contingency funds in KALIA scheme: BJD
Business Standard

MP: Kin of BJP leader killed last week start hunger strike

Press Trust of India  |  Mandsaur (MP) 

The kin of a local BJP leader who was shot dead last week started a hunger strike here Tuesday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Prahlad Bandhawar, BJP leader and chairman of the Mandsaur Municipal Council, was shot dead on January 17 here.

Arrested accused Manish Bairagi had claimed before reporters earlier that he killed Bandhawar as the latter had not paid Rs 25,000 for hoardings put up during the 2014 Mandsaur civic polls.

The deceased's nephews, Sonu Bandhawar and Ajay Rathore, launched their protest at Azad Crossing in front of Clock Tower here.

The two said they did not believe the police version of the incident and demanded a CBI probe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements