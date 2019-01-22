MP: Kin of BJP leader killed last week start hunger strike

The kin of a local BJP leader who was shot dead last week started a here Tuesday demanding a probe.

Prahlad Bandhawar, of the Mandsaur Municipal Council, was shot dead on January 17 here.

Arrested accused had claimed before reporters earlier that he killed Bandhawar as the latter had not paid Rs 25,000 for hoardings put up during the 2014 Mandsaur civic polls.

The deceased's nephews, and Ajay Rathore, launched their protest at Azad Crossing in front of here.

The two said they did not believe the police version of the incident and demanded a CBI probe.

