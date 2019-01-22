2 more people die due to swine flu in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 54

Two more people died due to swine flu in on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 54, an official of the state Department said.

The two deaths were reported from Bikaner and Karauli.

As many as 54 people have died due to swine flu in the state from January 1 to till date.

The said 1,414 people tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

Looking at the situation, the medial and department Monday launched a three-day screening drive for swine flu and it has now been extended to three more days.

On Monday and Tuesday, more than 55 lakh people were screened in nearly 20 lakh houses across the state, Dr V K Mathur, (public health) of the medical and department said.

He informed that 846 people were found with symptoms of swine flu and they were given the medicine.

Nearly 20,000 people were found suffering with fever and samples were collected, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)