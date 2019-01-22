Sikkim CM makes presentation regarding election preparation

Chief Secretary A K Srivastava Tuesday made a presentation to the Election Commission of India via with regard to preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, an official release said.

Srivastava explained to the Chief Election Commissioner, and other EC officials about what all preparations that the state authorities have made for conduct of the Assembly polls in Sikkim, it said.

Assembly polls in will be held along with the due later this year.

The tenure of legislative assembly ends on May 27, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)