MP: Police sub-inspector hangs himself

A 48-year-old junior rung police has committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence in Jhaknawada village in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said Sunday.

The Bhagirath Baghel, who hailed from district, had been serving as the in-charge of outpost, some 60 kms from here in district, since the last six months.

"Baghel was found hanging from the roof of his residence Sunday morning," said of police Vineet Jain.

The said prima facie Baghel climbed on a cooking after having his dinner and hanged himself using a rope. He was living alone.

"As Baghel didn't turn up for duty this morning, police personnel tried to contact him on his mobile phone but their calls remained unanswered," the SP said, adding that when some personnel went to Baghel's residence they found him hanging.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

