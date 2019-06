A burglar allegedly involved in several cases was arrested here and USD 5,000 recovered from him, police said Sunday.

In May, the accused had along with two others broken into a house in Saroornagar in the city and decamped with Rs 35,000 and USD 5000, an official release said.

While two burglars were nabbed, the other was still at large, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)