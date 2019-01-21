JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Akshay-Kareena's 'Good News' to release in September

Meghalaya CM unveils 100-day prog on ocassion of Statehood Day
Business Standard

MP: Two juveniles held for sodomising junior student

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Two youths were Monday detained for allegedly sodomising a class 8 student in their school hostel at Nipania area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of January 19 when the accused duo called the victim to their hostel room and sexually assaulted him, Vijay Nagar area City Superintendent of Police Pankaj Dixit told PTI.

The youths are students of class 10 and 11 in a reputed English medium school.

The police officer said a case has been registered against the accused duo under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after parents of the victim lodged a complaint with Lasudia police station Sunday afternoon.

The principal of the school could not be contacted despite repeated calls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements