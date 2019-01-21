MP: Two juveniles held for sodomising junior student

Two youths were Monday detained for allegedly sodomising a class 8 student in their school at area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of January 19 when the accused duo called the victim to their room and sexually assaulted him, area City Superintendent of Police told

The youths are students of class 10 and 11 in a reputed English medium school.

The said a case has been registered against the accused duo under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after parents of the victim lodged a complaint with station Sunday afternoon.

The principal of the school could not be contacted despite repeated calls.

