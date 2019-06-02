MPs from Bundelkhand fail to get ministerial berths

Unlike eastern which bagged a lion's share of ministerial berths in the Union Council of Ministers, MPs from region of the state could not make it to the list of ministers.

All the four parliamentary constituencies in region of the state gave their electoral verdict in favour of the BJP.

In Banda, BJP's RK Singh Patel defeated SP's Shyama Charan Gupta by a margin of over 58,000 votes, while in Hamirpur, it was Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of the BJP who emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival of the BSP by more than 2.48 lakh votes.

witnessed Anurag Sharma of the BJP winning by a margin of over 3.65 lakh votes.

In Jalaun, it was Bhanu of the BJP who defeated of the BSP by over 1.58 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP stalwart Uma Bharti, who won from Jhansi, was made a

is a hilly region spread over Uttar Pradesh and Seven districts in -- Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Jalaun and Chitrakoot -- and eight districts in Madhya under this region.

The NDA's second term in office saw eastern bagging the lion's share of the ministerial berths with himself leading the pack.

Modi won from while Rajnath Singh, a senior minister who joined the prime minister's team as number two in the Union Cabinet, represents in the Lok Sabha.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was re-elected from Chandauli, also in eastern UP, joined Modi's team at the Centre as well. who won from Amethi is also a part of Modi 2.0.

Thursday's government formation saw UP, which elects the maximum number of 80 MPs, getting 10 representatives in the government.

Apart from Modi, there are four Cabinet ministers (from UP) -- Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and

Two are MoS (independent charge) -- Santosh Gangwar and Hardeep Singh Puri, a member from the state.

Others are MoS -- V K Singh, and

Those who could not make it this time are Maneka Gandhi, who is likely to become the Pro-tem Speaker, Mahesh Sharma, and

Anupriya Patel, whose (Sonelal) bagged two seats to takle NDA's tally to 64 in the state was conspicuous by her absence in the list of ministers this time, though she was part of the previous government.

Some other faces of the last government who failed to make it are who lost from Ghazipur, and who did not contest. was not given a ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)