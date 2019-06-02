Tiananmen crackdown 'correct' policy: China defence minister

The 1989 crackdown on protesters in was the correct policy, China's said Sunday.

"That incident was a political turbulence and the central government took measures to stop the turbulence which is a correct policy," told a regional security forum in

Speaking to fellow defence ministers, top military officers and academics from all over the world, Wei questioned why people still say that "did not handle the incident properly".

"The 30 years have proven that has undergone major changes," he said, adding that because of the government's action " has enjoyed stability and development".

was the epicentre of student-led protests 30 years ago, with hundreds or possibly more than 1,000 killed by soldiers at the square on June 4, 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)