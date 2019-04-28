In this Jhansi village, residents demand construction of water tank, canal

It is well known that Bundelkhand, a region between and Madhya Pradesh, is suffering from a perennial water crisis from last many years.

The water woes that have gripped the region for such a long period of time have forced several people to migrate to other places. For those who have chosen to stay back, they have been waging a long fight to get even a drop of water to quench a person's thirst as well as the family.

Getting water in parched is a gift from the heavenly abode to the locals.

In Bamer village situated in district, residents here are facing an acute water problem and have to travel a long distance to fetch water.

The locals have appealed to the authorities to build a canal and water tank to alleviate the crisis.

"We are facing water scarcity in our village. At times, we have to walk 3 kilometres to collect water. Due to the rush of the people, we have to wait two to three hours to collect water. We demand the construction of a water tank and a canal here," a local told ANI.

As temperatures soar in Bundelkhand, several water sources have dried up amid the water woes in the region. This also includes groundwater, which is sometimes the only source of water for the people living in villages.

On April 29, at least 13 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in Among the 13, has four Lok Sabha seats -- Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur and Banda. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

