MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London over 2016 hate speech

Altaf Hussain, the exiled of (MQM), one of Pakistan's biggest political parties, was arrested on Tuesday by in over a hate speech in 2016 in which he asked his followers to take the law into their own hands.

The would only confirm that a man in his 60s had been held in an investigation into speeches related to his MQM party.

The MQM has dominated politics in for three decades because of its support in the densely populated working class neighbourhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs, descendants of Muslims who migrated from when was created in 1947.

Hussain, 65, requested asylum in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship.

But he maintains a firm grip over the MQM and its main power base, the financial capital of

Hussain was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to a south police station. Fifteen officers took part in a dawn raid at his north home, Geo reported.

has been arrested in relation to the hate speech of 2016 in which he had urged his followers to take the law into their own hands, it said.

His arrest was confirmed to the Urdu service by his spokesman,

The police statement does not name Hussain, referring instead to "an individual associated with the in Pakistan".

He was arrested at an "address in north-west London... on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007", the statement said, adding that the man remains in custody.

Two premises are being searched, in an investigation led by the

It focuses on "a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)