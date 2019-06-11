JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two brothers held for abetting suicide of sister's lover
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at timber factory in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A massive fire broke out at a timber factory in the Toph Sherkhaniyan area of Jammu city on Tuesday and spread to adjacent areas, officials said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

The Fire Department and the armed forces were trying to extinguish the flames even as people in the neighbourhood vacated their houses, the officials said.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU