Two brothers held for abetting suicide of sister's lover

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly driving a man to suicide as they disapproved of his relationship with their sister in district of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Chandanprasad Goud and Kundanprasad Goud, both 25, had threatened the victim Appa Patil (21), a resident of Sathe Nagar in Bhiwandi, of dire consequences if he continues his relationship with their sister on June 8.

Hours after he was threatened, Patil allegedly hanged himself with a nylon rope from a tree in Mothawada locality of the town, a said.

A case was registered against the Gouds under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

The brothers were arrested Monday night, the added.

