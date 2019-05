Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coach

Milan on Friday announced the appointment of former as with the ambition of returning to the top of world

The 49-year-old has signed a three-year contract worth nine million euros ($10 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports.

He replaces who secured Chinese-owned berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of season last Sunday.

With the 18-time champions searching for a first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011, boasts a powerful pedigree.

He won the first three of Juventus' eight straight titles and the and as Chelsea boss.

"A new chapter is opening in my life," said. "I can't wait. I have chosen because of the club it is, for its plans and ambition." added:



"I am sure is one of the best coaches.

"I am sure he will help us to reach our target ... to make this club one of the best in the world again."



Conte had also been linked with a return to champions Juventus, after his successor in Turin Massimiliano Allegri was removed.

Spalletti took over at Inter in mid-2017 having previously coached Zenit Saint Petersburg and Roma.

But it proved a season of highs and lows with the club eliminated at the group stage of the in which they were drawn with and

They fell in the last 16 of the

Inter snatched fourth place, equal on points with Atalanta, but behind the side from Bergamo on head-to-head difference, to edge city rivals AC Milan by just one point in the race for elite European

Inter announced Spalletti's departure on Thursday with Zhang paying tribute to the 60-year-old who paid for failing to lift any silverware.

"A coach, a teacher, a friend," Zhang wrote on with a photo of himself alongside Spalletti.

