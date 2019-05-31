MSE shows moderation in sentiment in Q4: Survey

The micro and small enterprises (MSEs) saw moderation in sentiment in January-March quarter, says a survey.

For the fourth quarter, the Crisidex score was at 122, lower than the 128 seen in October-December 2018, but marginally up from 121 a year back.

Crisidex is a sentiment index for MSEs that indicates the current state and expected outlook on the sector every quarter based on a survey.

"On a year-on-year basis, MSEs operating in the leather and leather goods, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, IT or ITeS, and human resources segments reported a noticeable increase in positive sentiment, while those into gems & jewellery, textiles, auto components and health care had a relatively subdued outing," Sidbi's said in a release.

The sentiment in the March quarter was shaped by a host of factors such as slowdown in auto sales leading to inventory pile-up and production cuts by the automobile industry, Crisil's said.

Other factors that affected the sentiment included slower tendering or awarding ahead of elections and regulations impacting logistics.

Among manufacturing MSEs, 42 per cent reported a good survey quarter, which is on a par with the quarter immediately preceding.

Nearly, 39 per cent of services providers reported a good quarter compared with 41 per cent in the previous quarter.

The number, however, was better than the 29 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The sentiment about the business situation is expected to remain positive in the April-June 2019 quarter, the survey said.

