Two SPOs injured in gunbattle with militants in J-K's Kishtwar

A gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces in and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Friday, in which two special police officers (SPOs) were injured, officials said.

However, the militants managed to escape from the cordon, they said.

On a specific input about movement of militants in Appan area of Marwah belt, a team of (SOG) and district police reached the location on Thursday night, of Police (IGP), Zone, M K told

While the police team was on its job to close in, some unidentified militants fired at them near on Friday, he said, adding that the police retaliated.

In the gunbattle, two SPOs -- and -- sustained bullet injuries, said.

"Both are being evacuated. The and police are searching the area to nab the militants", the IGP said.

said operation is underway and reinforcements of the SOG and the have been sent to neutralise the militants.

The officials said two to three militants are believed to be holed up the area. The has also reached the spot to help police in cordon and to track down the militants.

As per sources, the militants have escaped from the spot.

The IGP visited the at Udhampur and enquired about the health of the two injured SPOs who are undergoing treatment there.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)