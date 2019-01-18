AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 20.79% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 69.84% to Rs 788.34 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 20.79% to Rs 95.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 69.84% to Rs 788.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 464.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income788.34464.17 70 OPM %60.9749.07 -PBDT146.21120.03 22 PBT146.21120.03 22 NP95.3378.92 21

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:20 IST

