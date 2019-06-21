MSRTC to recruit from 12 drought-affected Maha districts

The State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will recruit 4,416 drivers and conductors directly from 12 drought-affected districts of the state as well as from the kin of farmers who have committed suicide, state Transport told the state legislature Friday.

The 12 districts are Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune and Solapur, the said.

He said out of the 4,416 posts, 504 will be reserved for socially and educationally backward category (SEBC).

If this reservation cannot be implemented, then the candidates would be hired on contract basis with fixed income of Rs 15,000, he said.

Speaking on the MSRTC's tree plantation driver, Raote said it has planted 27,000 saplings last year and the target for this year is 50,000 saplings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)