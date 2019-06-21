Samsung eyes 20 pc growth in tab biz this year

Tech is aiming for 20 per cent growth in tablet PC business this year in as it lines up new devices in the market to cater to demand of millennial buyers.

"For us, our tablet range has been doing well. We saw an 8 per cent increase (in value) in our tablet business and maintained volume numbers in 2018 over the previous year. This year, we expect a healthy double digit growth of 20 per cent in this segment," told

had 50 per cent share in the tablet market in at the beginning of this year and expects to push this to 60 per cent by the end of 2019, he said.

Babbar added that the company has also seen average selling price (ASPs) of these tablets going up as consumers nowadays opt for more

Over the last few years, the tablet PC category in India has seen a decline as consumers increasingly opted for with better performance and displays.

Babbar said Samsung has been lining up devices in the tablet PC category to meet the demands of millennial consumers.

"Customers are consuming a lot of content on the go, and the tablet form factor meets that requirement. Besides, it also makes its users to be productive and they don't have to carry around heavy laptops to get their work done," he explained.

Samsung is unveiling three new tablet PCs, which will be available in WiFi and LTE versions, priced between Rs 10,000-35,000. These devices will start shipping next week.

Babbar said playing across various price points, the company intends to cater to requirements of individuals, family of users as well as professionals.

