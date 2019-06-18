Two workers killed in Kerala as earth caves in

Two people were killed Tuesday when a mound of earth caved in on them at a quarry near here, police said.

The deceased (48) and Vinu (35) were buried under the mass of mud, which caved in suddenly, they said.

"We have registered a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered against the land owner and three persons who runs the quarry.

We are looking into the allegations that the quarry was operating illegally," a told

Eyewitnesses said the earth caved in due to wet soil.

Though they were rushed to the hospital, their lives could not be saved, police said.

