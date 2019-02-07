JUST IN
Multi-pronged strategy needed to tap Indo-Africa trade potential: Prabhu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A multi-pronged strategy is needed to tap the trade potential between India and Africa, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

Addressing Indo-Africa Strategic Economic Co-operation meet here Wednesday, he said any strategy for enhancing bilateral trade between Africa-India will critically hinge on the scope for value chain integrations in various manufacturing and services segments.

Bilateral trade between Africa and India has increased from around USD 7 billion in 2001 to USD 60 billion in 2017, the commerce ministry said in a statement Thursday quoting the minister.

Prabhu also stressed on the need for right kind of investments in Africa in areas like manufacturing as the continent provides right resources including low-cost labour and abundant natural resources.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 21:05 IST

